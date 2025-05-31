B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,395 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,459,000 after acquiring an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 265,075 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

