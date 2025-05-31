Avondale Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

