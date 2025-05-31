Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 20,818.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $646,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 1.5%

AIZ stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

