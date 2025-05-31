Asset Management Advisors LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 4.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of OXY opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

