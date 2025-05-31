Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 790 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.