Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Tempus AI, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Accenture, and Snowflake are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or derive significant revenue from AI technologies—such as machine learning, neural networks, computer vision, and natural language processing. These firms can range from semiconductor manufacturers and cloud-service providers to software vendors and robotics developers. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s rapid growth and the transformative impact of AI-driven innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded down $12.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 29,442,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,552. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $275.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.00. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,309,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,795,482. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock remained flat at $315.43 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,954. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $209.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

See Also