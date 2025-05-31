Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in May

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

