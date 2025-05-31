Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in May

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 9.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
