Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

