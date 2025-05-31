Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,046 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $599.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

