Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,721 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for about 2.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QID. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,887,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000.

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

