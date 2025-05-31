Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

