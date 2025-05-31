American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

