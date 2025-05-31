Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,765,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,804,714 shares.The stock last traded at $37.07 and had previously closed at $37.73.

AS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,182 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

