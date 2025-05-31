Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 824.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,501 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $65.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

