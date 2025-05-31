AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.17 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

