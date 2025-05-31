AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,341 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

