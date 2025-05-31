AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

