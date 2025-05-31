AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

