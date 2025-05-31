AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 114,414 Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 10,834.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0%

PFFA stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.