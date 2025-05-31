AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and have sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $364.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.31 and a 200 day moving average of $342.42. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

