ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.01% of ACV Auctions worth $36,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 758,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $16.44 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,796,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.