abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 92.1% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the April 30th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 582.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $630,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.4%

AWP stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.68.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

