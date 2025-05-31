Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 53,337 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $1,677,448.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,067,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,183,190.60. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $147,151.70.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,830,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,475,998.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,883.06.

On Monday, April 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 33,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $894,630.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $31.48 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

