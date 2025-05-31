AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

