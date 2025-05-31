A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) General Counsel Sells $43,150.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATEN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

