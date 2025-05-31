A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.