911 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.
MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $215.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.