8,250 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.94, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,952,758.90. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $467,199.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

