75,000 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

