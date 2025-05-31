5,131 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
