3,896 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.