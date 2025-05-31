3,749 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.05 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
