3,749 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.05 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

