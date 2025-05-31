29,674 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Advantage Solutions accounts for 0.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 26,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,886.07. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 74,850 shares of company stock valued at $90,283 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

