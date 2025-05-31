2,555 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,848. This trade represents a 35.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

