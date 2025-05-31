181 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 14,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

