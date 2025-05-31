1,486 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,537,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,701,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.