111 Capital Takes $216,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

