111 Capital Invests $273,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 922.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,281 shares of company stock worth $9,473,478. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.