111 Capital Invests $208,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

111 Capital purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,259,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after buying an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

