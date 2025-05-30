Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $11,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

