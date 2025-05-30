Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 736 shares.The stock last traded at $105.98 and had previously closed at $103.70.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

