WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of WUXAY stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

