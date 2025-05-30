WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Up 5.7%
Shares of WUXAY stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.