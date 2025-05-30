Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $307,816.60 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,915 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $307,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,984,506.16. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06.

On Friday, May 23rd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $83,804.04.

On Friday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $970,800.00.

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.8%

Willdan Group stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

