Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $307,816.60 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,915 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $307,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,984,506.16. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $83,804.04.
- On Friday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $970,800.00.
Willdan Group Stock Down 0.8%
Willdan Group stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
