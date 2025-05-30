What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Okta Q2 Earnings?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Okta’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

OKTA opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -304.66, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

