Wellington Management Group LLP Has $58.58 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 293.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,982 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.81% of Robert Half worth $58,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RHI opened at $46.42 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 118.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.