Welch Group LLC Purchases 604 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

