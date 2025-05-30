Webster Bank N. A. Sells 34,624 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

