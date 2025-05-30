Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

