Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 53,873 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,255,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

