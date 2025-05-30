Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,479 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.